You'll See the 2023 Acura Integra on November 11

We've seen a few shadowy shots of the 2023 Acura Integra already, but our best look yet is coming on November 11. It's then that Acura will reveal a prototype of the car which, if past Honda prototypes are any indication, should largely reflect the production version that'll go on sale next year. In the meantime, let's recap what we already know about the four-door hatch.

Acura revealed pretty early on that the new Integra won't be a two-door like it always was in the past. That brought the ire of traditionalists who prefer their sports cars to be coupes and have manual transmissions. Luckily, the automaker quelled the uproar in a big way by confirming it'll have an available six-speed manual transmission.

We're not exactly sure which engine the Integra will sport, though it definitely sounded like a high-revving four-cylinder in Acura's recently released teaser clip—as to be expected. While a powerful naturally aspirated unit would be true to the form of previous models, it'd probably be wiser to bet on a small turbocharged lump. Regardless, the performance should still be there and if Acura really loves us enthusiasts, it'll sell a version of the car with the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter that makes 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Spy shots of a camouflaged Integra test mule show a shape that strongly resembles the 11th-generation Civic. That car got a super solid review from this very site, so here's to hoping the Integra will be just as good—and preferably better.



You'll be able to watch the reveal on Acura's website at 8:35 p.m. ET

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com