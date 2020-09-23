I Will Remain Disappointed In Japan's Life-Sized Gundam Until It Starts Destroying My Enemies

But no! Disappointment comes for us all, and turns out, this isn't anything like the pilotable mobile suits from the eponymous anime series Mobile Suit Gundam. It's just a big animatronic puppet, and no, I can't Gundam-Hammer another mobile suit in the face with it even if that pilot has it coming. How disappointing.

When I first heard that they were building a real-life Gundam, my eyes lit up with nostalgia and possibility. Finally, a giant robot I could use to drop-kick a 2002 Nissan Altima into the desert!

According to the Gundam Channel, this is an impressive 59-foot-tall moving replica of the series' most famous RX-78-2 suit. They've been building this thing since 2014 on the Yamashita Pier in Yokohama, Japan, Newsweek notes, but unfortunately they didn't work my insatiable need for mobile suit vengeance into these plans.

It weighs 55,000 lbs, is made with extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics, and can move its arms, legs, head and even fingers. Unfortunately, there's no footage of it blasting a new BMW 4 Series to bits with a Hyper Bazooka.

Look, I would be a very responsible Gundam pilot: Someone who doesn't want to start any unnecessary fights, but just wants to play with a big ol' suit-mounted beam cannon. I just need to act upon a few old grudges, that's all. I promise to only knee any other Gundams in the ball-bearings if they start it first.