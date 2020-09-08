Pandem's Chevrolet Corvette C8 Widebody Kit Is Here to Haunt Your Dreams

For a car that technically starts at a hair under $60,000, the mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette already delivers quite a bit of road presence as is. C8 owners wanting a little more curb appeal, however, can now send their hard-earned cash to aftermarket kit builder Pandem, who has created a widebody kit for the Chevy that looks downright evil—in a good way.

Much like the designs most widely associated with Pandem's sister brand Rocket Bunny and RWB Porsches, the Pandem C8 kit features some seriously voluptuous fender add-ons with exposed rivets finished off by aggressive lips, skirts, and spoilers. I'm usually not a big fan of modified cars and Corvette purists will likely cry heresy here, but something about the squared-off wheel wells and crossover-style black lower trim just looks sort of right to my inner five-year-old.