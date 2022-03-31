Honda and Acura Will Now Certify Pre-Owned Cars Up to 10 Years Old

This is fairly big news for buyers who avoid buying new vehicles for a myriad of reasons. One of the reasons for the change, according to Honda, is the drastic uptick in used car sales over the past two years.

It's no secret that new car production has been nerfed due to ongoing supply chain issues, and with used outlets such as Carvana, Vroom, and others focusing on the commodity side of vehicle purchasing, Honda believes it can offer a more brand-centric experience with the expansion of its program. Ultimately, Honda and Acura hope to use the program to market not just their vehicles, but its brand to younger buyers. The idea is to pitch these lower-cost certified used vehicles to buyers not yet ready to buy new, then build up brand loyalty for when that day comes.

While this offering isn't a cutting-edge buying experience like General Motors' recently announced CarBravo network, it could still be an attractive offering for those sold on the Honda or Acura brand but would rather not pay new car prices.

