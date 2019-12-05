Acura's 1997 Super Handling SLX Restomod Rocks 350-HP RDX Engine, AWD for Radwood

Radwood, the booming retro car show that's bringing back funky shapes and period-correct neon visors, is a celebration of everything that was great about the '80s and '90s. Appropriately, Acura will be showing up to the party with a staunchly '90s car rejuvenated with modern hardware. Meet the 1997 Acura Super Handling SLX.

As you might've already gathered, it's based on a 1997 Acura SLX. Instead of the original 3.2-liter V-6 and four-speed automatic, however, it's powered by the 2.0-liter turbo out of the new RDX—and, transitively, the Honda Civic Type R—now modified to put out 350 horsepower. The rest of the powertrain is all RDX as well with power going to the wheels via that crossover's 10-speed automatic and Acura's latest torque-vectoring Super Handling-All Wheel Drive system.