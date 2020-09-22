2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition Looks Like McLaren Built an Orange Crossover

A car's paint color can only be considered truly great if it can make the human brain short-circuit. Acura's Thermal Orange Pearl, which resembles McLaren's iconic Papaya Orange, was introduced on the NSX supercar in 2019, is one such color. It induces the same wonder everyone felt about Willy Wonka's lickable wallpaper.

While the answer thereto is typically afforded only for well-to-do buyers of the NSX, a select group of 2021 Acura RDX customers can satisfy the curiosity for themselves this Autumn by snapping up one of 360 RDX PMC Editions.

Named for Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center, the 2021 RDX PMC Edition will be hand-built alongside the NSX from which it borrows its blazing paint. Resembling the same hard angles and now a similar shade of orange as a McLaren supercar, PMC Editions combine the best of both the legitimately luxurious Advance Package and the A-Spec appearance pack, melding the formers adaptive dampers, 360-degree camera, and 10.5-inch color HUD with sterner styling touches. And it wouldn't be a proper limited edition without a bevy of special touches, including gloss black highlights everywhere, or exclusive, 20-inch black alloy wheels.