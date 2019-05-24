Acura Renews Trademark for 'Legend' Name, Could Reveal All-New Sports Sedan at Pebble Beach

Rumor has it an "exotic and production-ready" sports sedan is in the works.

By Chris Tsui
1995 Acura Legend Sedan
Wieck—© 2005 American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

With Supra-mania seemingly at an all-time high, the nostalgia for '90s Japanese cars is real and it looks like Acura might be getting in on the action. Spotted by AutoGuide, parent company Honda renewed a bunch of trademarks back in February with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, including the name "Legend." For the uninitiated, the Acura Legend served as the company's full-size flagship sedan from 1985 to 1995, came with either four or two doors, and was an unequivocally cool and well-made automobile. Ludacris had one, for Christ's sake.

Honda

1995 Acura Legend Sedan GS

From the filing, the nameplate can be used for "Vehicles; Apparatus for locomotion by land; Apparatus for locomotion by air; Apparatus for locomotion by water; Parts and fittings for land vehicles; Parts and fittings for air and space vehicles; Parts and fittings for water vehicles."

Currently, Acura's sedan lineup is topped by the RLX, a car that's been around in its current incarnation since 2013 and, frankly, is in desperate need of a complete overhaul. A report from back in March says Acura will be bringing an "exotic," production-ready sedan to Pebble Beach in August based on its Precision Concept, a long-legged, slope-roofed sedan—the very type of car an Acura Legend would be if it were built in 2019.

Honda

2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid

Honda

Acura Precision Concept

Honda has recently started to make a habit of resurrecting old nameplates, bringing back the NSX as a hybrid and reviving the Passport as a two-row Pilot. We wouldn't be surprised if a Legend designed as a Japanese alternative to the Audi A7, Mercedes CLS, and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe—something that hasn't really existed yet—is next on Honda's #TBT product-planning playlist. 

Now, about that S2000 successor...

