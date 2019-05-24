Acura Renews Trademark for 'Legend' Name, Could Reveal All-New Sports Sedan at Pebble Beach

With Supra-mania seemingly at an all-time high, the nostalgia for '90s Japanese cars is real and it looks like Acura might be getting in on the action. Spotted by AutoGuide , parent company Honda renewed a bunch of trademarks back in February with the European Union Intellectual Property Office , including the name "Legend." For the uninitiated, the Acura Legend served as the company's full-size flagship sedan from 1985 to 1995, came with either four or two doors, and was an unequivocally cool and well-made automobile. Ludacris had one, for Christ's sake.

From the filing, the nameplate can be used for "Vehicles; Apparatus for locomotion by land; Apparatus for locomotion by air; Apparatus for locomotion by water; Parts and fittings for land vehicles; Parts and fittings for air and space vehicles; Parts and fittings for water vehicles."

Currently, Acura's sedan lineup is topped by the RLX, a car that's been around in its current incarnation since 2013 and, frankly, is in desperate need of a complete overhaul. A report from back in March says Acura will be bringing an "exotic," production-ready sedan to Pebble Beach in August based on its Precision Concept, a long-legged, slope-roofed sedan—the very type of car an Acura Legend would be if it were built in 2019.