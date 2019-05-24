Acura Renews Trademark for 'Legend' Name, Could Reveal All-New Sports Sedan at Pebble Beach
Rumor has it an "exotic and production-ready" sports sedan is in the works.
With Supra-mania seemingly at an all-time high, the nostalgia for '90s Japanese cars is real and it looks like Acura might be getting in on the action. Spotted by AutoGuide, parent company Honda renewed a bunch of trademarks back in February with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, including the name "Legend." For the uninitiated, the Acura Legend served as the company's full-size flagship sedan from 1985 to 1995, came with either four or two doors, and was an unequivocally cool and well-made automobile. Ludacris had one, for Christ's sake.
From the filing, the nameplate can be used for "Vehicles; Apparatus for locomotion by land; Apparatus for locomotion by air; Apparatus for locomotion by water; Parts and fittings for land vehicles; Parts and fittings for air and space vehicles; Parts and fittings for water vehicles."
Currently, Acura's sedan lineup is topped by the RLX, a car that's been around in its current incarnation since 2013 and, frankly, is in desperate need of a complete overhaul. A report from back in March says Acura will be bringing an "exotic," production-ready sedan to Pebble Beach in August based on its Precision Concept, a long-legged, slope-roofed sedan—the very type of car an Acura Legend would be if it were built in 2019.
Honda has recently started to make a habit of resurrecting old nameplates, bringing back the NSX as a hybrid and reviving the Passport as a two-row Pilot. We wouldn't be surprised if a Legend designed as a Japanese alternative to the Audi A7, Mercedes CLS, and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe—something that hasn't really existed yet—is next on Honda's #TBT product-planning playlist.
Now, about that S2000 successor...
