Chevy Dealer Gives Free Car to 104-Year-Old War Veteran Who Came in to Buy One

When car dealers end up in the news, it's rarely for a good reason. More often than not, it's because they're mistreating customers, scalping limited-production models, or outright conspiring against direct sales models that circumvent the divisive dealer system. But this time, we're reporting on a car dealership for something good. How good? A New York Chevy dealer gifted a brand-new car to an elderly veteran.

Joe Basil Chevrolet was visited last Thursday by 104-year-old veteran Clint Johnson, and though specific details of his service weren't shared, both his centenarian status and Twentieth Air Force cap suggests he served in World War II. While Johnson is said to have shown up intending to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, dealer staff saw no better way to thank him for his service—all gave some, some gave all, as they say—than handing over the keys for free.