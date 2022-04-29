Ford Won’t Be at SEMA This Year, and Honda Might Skip It Too (UPDATED)

Update 4/29/22 5:09 p.m. ET: In an email to The Drive, a Honda spokesperson says the company actually has not decided whether it's going to SEMA this year, contrary to what SEMA wrote in a blog post. "We have not made a decision on whether or not to attend the SEMA show this year. We have long-standing ties with the aftermarket community and are looking at ways to engage with this key audience as we launch enthusiast models like the all-new Honda Civic Type R and next-generation Acura Integra." Our original story has been edited to reflect this update.

According to organizers, attendees at this year's SEMA show won't be seeing any wild OEM-built Broncos year because Ford has decided to sit this year's show out. SEMA says Honda will also be absent even though a company spokesperson says it hasn't actually decided yet.

"Due to a change in corporate strategy, Ford and Honda will not be displaying at the 2022 SEMA show," reads a SEMA blog post. "We appreciate their long-time support, and while many of us are going to miss their participation at this year’s show, we are excited to see the show take on a new look in Central Hall. SEMA will continue to collaborate with both Ford and Honda on various SEMA programs, such as Tech Transfer and Measuring Sessions in 2022 and beyond."

In person at least, this means no factory-modified Mustangs, Mavericks, or F-150 Lightnings. Honda's alleged absence would be especially surprising given the company is preparing to launch two cars that are right up the alley of the SEMA crowd: the Acura Integra and the next-gen Civic Type R.

Modified Ford fans, however, may be able to catch some SEMA-style action from the Blue Oval online and at the automaker's own events instead. When I asked the company why they weren't coming to SEMA proper this year, a Ford spokesperson replied, "We are proud to support the automotive aftermarket industry and collaborate closely with its members, however we are taking a new approach to the SEMA show. Instead of our traditional display, we look forward to showcasing our winning portfolio of vehicles digitally online as well as at Ford events and shows. We’ll share more details later."

The SEMA show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 1 to 4. The organization says Chevy, GMC (Hummer included), Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Stellantis, and newcomer Volkswagen will be around to show off their factory-modded rides, concept cars, and accessories.

