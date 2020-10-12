The 2021 Honda Accord Doesn't Fix What Isn't Broken

On the inside, the bigger eight-inch infotainment screen loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto previously reserved for trims EX and up is now standard across the board. Sweetening the deal for 2021 Accord EX-L, Touring, and Hybrid EX-and-above buyers, however, is the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety side, there's a new, standard rear seat reminder that aims to keep children or pets from being left in the back seat on hot days while a new rear seatbelt reminder notifies the driver if any rear seat occupants have yet to buckle up. Honda has also added a new Low Speed Braking Control feature to Touring-trim Accords that can automatically apply the brakes to prevent low-speed collisions while Honda Sensing has been further refined to apparently deliver smoother slow-downs and more natural lane-keep behavior.

Just like the previous model, the 2021 Honda Accord can be had with a 192-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo, a 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo, or as a 212-hp two-motor hybrid good for 48 mpg—as long as you stay away from the Touring, that is.

Interestingly, while non-Touring Accord Hybrids maintain the headline-friendly 48-mpg combined rating, the top-of-the-line Hybrid Touring only gets 44 mpg combined, a discrepancy that did not exist last year. Turns out, it all has to do with added weight of those big, fancy 19-inch wheels that now come on the Hybrid Touring, a Honda spokesperson confirmed. Every other Accord Hybrid model, along with last year's Touring, comes with admittedly frumpier-looking 17s.