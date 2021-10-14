2023 Acura Integra Confirmed to Get Six-Speed Manual Transmission

Amidst speculation that the 2023 Acura Integra will be another drab nameplate revival with no real substance, the automaker has confirmed one key detail for enthusiasts like us: it'll have a six-speed manual transmission. Now, say what you want about the car having too many doors, but it looks like Acura won't do us dirty in terms of driver experience. It also sounds like we're in for a good time as this video gives a quick tease of high-revving engine noise.

Acura has dropped breadcrumbs about the Integra ever since Monterey Car Week in August when the model's comeback was announced. We later saw the rear three-quarter angle, revealing a five-door liftback design that sparked doubt amongst the Integra faithful. This should help reel them back in while also kickstarting the rumor mill about what four-cylinder might power it.

It's the belief of some and the hope of many that the 2023 Integra will get the Honda Civic Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter. In that application, the lump makes 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a six-speed stick shift with the driving dynamics we know Honda and, by extension, Acura are capable of delivering, the first Integra in more than a decade could well be worthy of the moniker.