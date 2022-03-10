2023 Acura Integra: The FWD Icon Returns With 200 HP and a Manual

You saw the prototype; now, here's the barely altered real thing. This is the 2023 Acura Integra, and it's here to resurrect that legendary nameplate and make a play for your entry-level luxury car dollars. We hope you like Civic guts, liftbacks, and NFTs. (More on that later.)

To start, here are the meat and potatoes. Just like the Honda Civic Si on which it's clearly based, the new Acura Integra is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It makes 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 pound-feet of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm—those stats, again, are identical to the Si. This car can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or—cue gasp—a gear-simulating continuously variable transmission. The CVT, in fact, is the standard transmission, meaning it's the sole one available on the base trim Integra while only the A-Spec models can be optioned with the manual. New, $30,000 Japanese sport sedans and CVTs. Name a more iconic duo.

However, the Acura badge at the front can apparently light up, so there's that.