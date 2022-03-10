2023 Acura Integra: The FWD Icon Returns With 200 HP and a Manual

Speaking of, precise pricing has yet to be announced but, as the company has said previously, this car will start at "around" $30,000. This car, mechanically speaking, may just be a fancy Civic Si but it's not like it'll actually cost that much more than the Si, which already starts at around $28,000. As for its status as a sedan, I use that term a little loosely because the new Integra, just like the original, will be a liftback in which the rear window opens up with the trunk lid, a bit like a mini Kia Stinger.
Acura, of course, hopes it'll drive a bit like a mini Stinger too, boasting of the car's stiff chassis, fully independent suspension, and a new coil type exhaust that supposedly makes the Integra sound as sporty as it drives. Manual-equipped cars will come with auto rev-matching and a helical limited-slip differential. Comfort, Normal, and Sport driving modes alter throttle, CVT calibration when the CVT is equipped, steering feel, and, of course, how angry the colors in the gauges are. The top A-Spec with Tech Package model gets a custom Individual drive mode that lets you configure these things independently. Also reserved to this top trim are adaptive dampers that change according to drive mode.