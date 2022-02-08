2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Fresh Style, Hybrid Power, ‘NFT Certificate’

Non-Fungible Service Records
Despite the plug-in powertrain and classically Alfa design (peep the SZ Zagato-inspired "3+3" headlights and taillights), the most, erm, interesting part of this car isn't actually a physical part of this car at all. According to Alfa Romeo, the Tonale will be the first car in the world to feature something called an NFT digital certificate.
Yes, those. As Alec Baldwin so eloquently put it in The Departed: "I don't know what they are, you don't know what they are, who gives a fuck."
"Based on blockchain technology and uniquely linked, the Tonale NFT certifies the car upon purchase, then evolves to represent its use during the car’s life cycle, with major benefits in terms of protecting residual value," explains Alfa's press release. For those scratching their heads right now, you're not alone but, as far as I can work out, it doesn't sound like Alfa is using NFTs to certify the Tonale against, like, counterfeit cars. Rather, the company is using the technology to digitize records of proper maintenance.
"The technology is based on the 'blockchain card' concept, a confidential and non-modifiable record of the main stages in the life of an individual vehicle. This distinctive off-board feature – immediately usable and sustainable – epitomizes the innovative nature of Alfa Romeo. With the customer’s consent, the NFT will record vehicle data, generating a certificate that can be used to assure the car has been properly maintained, with a positive impact on its residual value. On the pre-owned car market, NFT certification represents an additional source of credibility for owners or dealers to count on. In the meantime, buyers will be reassured in their choice of car."
So, think of it as a barcode attached to each Tonale that stores that particular car's spec and service records. But instead of a barcode, it is an NFT. No more keeping oil change receipts in a yellow paper folder. Now, you just have to figure out how to read the data on an Alfa NFT. Much simpler. Right?
Infotainment and Autonomy
As for pieces of technology that are way easier to understand, the Tonale will feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (despite Alfa's boss recently saying he wanted "as few screens as possible" in his cars) running Uconnect 5 with a customizable home screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto as standard. Wireless charging is also standard as is built-in Amazon Alexa.