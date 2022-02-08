2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Fresh Style, Hybrid Power, ‘NFT Certificate’

Have you ever thought to yourself, "I'd like an Alfa Romeo Stelvio but it's a little too big"? Or perhaps you're in the market for a Mercedes-Benz GLC-type vehicle but would rather it be Italian? Well, Alfa has just the car for you in the form of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's new compact crossover and its second crossover ever. Measuring 6.3 inches shorter in length and three inches shorter in height, the Tonale slots underneath the aforementioned Stelvio in Alfa's lineup.

At launch, it'll be available with a choice of two powertrains: plug-in hybrid or gas-only. In PHEV form, the Tonale uses a 180-horsepower, 1.3-liter turbo-four paired to a 90-kW electric motor powering the rear axle to put out 272 total hp. Using a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, the plug-in Alfa is apparently good for more than 30 miles of electric-only range in the "Advanced Efficiency" drive mode. Alfa says this car will be the most efficient plug-in crossover in its class. The unelectrified version, meanwhile, houses a 2.0-liter turbo-four under its hood making 256 hp and 295 pound-feet. Both powertrains come with all-wheel drive as standard. The hybrid uses a six-speed automatic transmission while the gas-only Tonale uses a nine-speed.