This Alfa Romeo GTAm Build Packs a Sequential Gearbox, a Six-Figure Price and Loud Noises

Most of us would love to write a blank check to build, or buy, our dream four-wheeled machine. Unfortunately, realities like food, rent, and health insurance mean most of us have to live this fantasy vicariously through others, like the builder of this widebody 1971 Alfa Romeo GTAm reproduction, which allegedly cost over $200,000 to create, making it way more expensive than the equivalent, 540-horsepower 2021 model.

Listed for sale in Miami, Florida, this clone of the European Touring Car Championship-dominating GTAm is said to have been restored by a "famous west coast builder" by the name of Leake—presumably noted Alfisti and SCCA racer Albert Leake Junior. Several years after Leake's passing, this Alfa's new owner began to convert it into a facsimile of the top-performing GTA with an enlarged 2.0-liter engine, and seemingly the whole performance parts catalog of Alfaholics, who does to Alfas what Singer does to Porsches. And not to mention—whose website makes clear how it's possible to spend 200 grand modifying a GTA.