Everything We Know About the Alfa Romeo Supercar Coming August 30

Car enthusiasts rejoice, a new Alfa Romeo supercar is coming! There's just something great about Alfa making a gorgeous, fast, Italian supercar. The automaker teased the return of a supercar on Instagram back in January, something that was later confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. Now, we know when we'll actually get to see it.

According to Alfa, a limited-run supercar will debut on Aug. 30 at the Italian F1 grand prix in Monza. So, now that it's almost here, what do we know about it?

We know that it's going to be sold in limited numbers, so don't expect to buy one unless your local dealer has its allocation locked up. Imparato said back in February that the Alfa supercar would likely be sold out before it's revealed. So with under two months left, that doesn't leave a lot of time to snatch one up.

It's also rumored to bear the iconic "6C" nameplate used on Alfa Romeo grand touring cars as far back as the 1920s. The name was quickly teased in a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment from the original Instagram post in January. Toward the end of the clip, you see what looks to be a 6C flash behind some text, which would make sense given the likely powertrain of the car.

Nothing is official just yet but it's expected to be propelled by the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 as the Giulia Quadrifoglio. It's also possible that it makes more power than the track-spec Giulia Quadrifoglio GTAm's 533 horsepower.

Whatever it is, though, expect it to be pretty. Alfa doesn't miss often, in terms of design, so when it comes time to make a supercar, it's reasonable to have high expectations. Especially when the boss makes bold claims. “We're working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want," Imparato told Autocar.

1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale

Imparato also said that it would resemble the iconic T33 Stradale. “I can say yes, but I can’t say anything else. We have so many fantastic ideas based on our iconic history," added Imparato.

Additionally, it's not outside the realm of possibility for Alfa to use the Maserati MC20 as the basis for this supercar with both brands sitting under the Stellantis umbrella. The Alfa version would likely have its own styling, interior, and suspension tuning. However, it would make some sense, at least at first glance, for Alfa to borrow the MC20's chassis and charismatic 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. The MC20's V6 makes 621 horsepower and is a better fit for supercar duty than the Giulia Quadrifoglio's. It would also still work with the 6C name.

Back in May, we reported that Alfa would also introduce an electric SUV specifically designed for the U.S. market. It will be designed and built in Italy but with North American buyers in mind. Given the push to make Alfa a stronger brand globally—not just in Italy or Europe—the SUV and the upcoming supercar will play crucial roles.

The end of August is just around the corner, so it won't be too long before we find out more details. Chances are Alfa will release a few more teasers between now and then. For what it's worth, the Italian F1 GP seems like a fitting place for this car to debut, given that Monza is in the automaker's backyard.