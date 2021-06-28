Alfa Romeo Drivers Most Likely to Have a Speeding Ticket: Report
Subaru and VW take second and third place, respectively.
According to data collected by Insurify, on average, 10.5 percent of drivers in the U.S. have at least one speeding ticket to their name. That average, however, can go up or down depending on the car being driven. Based on the insurance rate comparison site's ranking of brands and models most likely to be driven by convicted speeders, it's fair to say that some stereotypes don't just randomly fall out of the sky.
If you want proof, just check out the top five makes ranked by percentage of drivers who've been caught speeding:
- Alfa Romeo
- Subaru
- Volkswagen
- Maserati
- Ram
Alfa tops the list by quite a wide margin, with about 15 percent of owners reporting at least one speeding violation (equating to 41 percent more tickets than average). The same figure for the other four brands hovers somewhere around 12 to 13 percent. Curiously, three out of the five brands here are Stellantis-owned properties. Read into that however you'd like.
More interestingly, perhaps, Insurify also dug into which specific models within each of the top five offending marques were most and least prone to having a speeder at the wheel. For example, the most ticket-heavy Ram happens to be the 1500 while the least "speed-y" Stellantis pickup is the 2500. When it comes to Maserati, the GranTurismo unsurprisingly was ticketed the most often while the Quattroporte stayed relatively law-abiding.
The most and least likely VW, Subaru, and Alfa models to have been caught speeding are similarly predictable. The more performance-oriented GTI, WRX, and Giulia rank at the top of their respective brands while the relaxed Beetle, Ascent, and Stelvio come in at the bottom.
Despite that one BRZ dude from Australia who racked up over $10,000 in speeding fines in just 11 minutes, the "speediest" models here aren't the brands' actual sports cars like the Alfa Romeo 4C or the BRZ. Rather, the relatively regular, compact family rides that have been made sporty or have an athletic slant are the worst offenders. I'm no psychologist but perhaps this has to do with stuff like the GTI, WRX, and Giulia attracting similar types of drivers a sports car would while offering relative anonymity and, in turn, a false sense of security when it comes to police attention.
Granted, all of this data is exclusively based on more than 4 million drivers who happened to have applied for an insurance policy through Insurify and is not a truly comprehensive list based on government-provided, nationwide data. But it's still a decent snapshot that shouldn't stray too far away from the overall reality.
On the other side of the coin, the insurance site's data says that Lincoln is the one brand whose drivers are least likely to have speeding tickets on record, with less than nine percent having been convicted of exceeding any posted limits. Yep, that checks out.
