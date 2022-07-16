Coachbuilt Alfa Romeo Giulia Is a Questionable Way To Spend $330K

The War Zone
byChris TsuiJul 16, 2022
Chris Tsui
In order to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Giulia name, an Italian company called ErreErre Fuoriserie recently unveiled what it calls a tribute to the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The sleek creation is apparently styled after the Tipo 105 from the '60s, which underneath hides a new Giulia Quadrifoglio.

This means overly blocky front and rear fascias, the blockiest of fenders, quad circular headlamps, and some very retro-looking communion tray-style wheels. All of the new body panels are carbon, dropping 440 pounds versus the stock Giulia. That aggressive carbon diffuser with mid-mounted exhausts isn't exactly period-correct, but I'll take it on account of how cool it looks.

Considering this is a new car underneath, it apparently isn't a restomod but instead, the company calls it a "retromod." In any case, I'm gonna go ahead and apologize on behalf of whoever lit these provided photos.

Alfa Romeos have always encompassed a bit of oddness (see also: the SZ) and this definitely falls into that category. I think the front end works but the rest of it is a jarring mishmash of the core Giulia's swoopy lines and ErreErre's very straight, right-angled addons. The rear end and its small, upward-canted taillights vaguely remind me of the new Subaru WRX.

Nothing is changed under the hood, which means this is still powered by a 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

According to Autocar, the body kit will cost around $250,000 and that's not counting the price of the donor Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, which currently starts at $80,030 here in the U.S. More than $330,000 for a Giulia Quad wearing a fairly ill-fitting Tipo 105 costume. I'm sure there are worse car-related ways out there to blow that kind of money, but I cannot seem to remember what any of them are at the moment.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

