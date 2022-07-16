Coachbuilt Alfa Romeo Giulia Is a Questionable Way To Spend $330K

In order to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Giulia name, an Italian company called ErreErre Fuoriserie recently unveiled what it calls a tribute to the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The sleek creation is apparently styled after the Tipo 105 from the '60s, which underneath hides a new Giulia Quadrifoglio.

This means overly blocky front and rear fascias, the blockiest of fenders, quad circular headlamps, and some very retro-looking communion tray-style wheels. All of the new body panels are carbon, dropping 440 pounds versus the stock Giulia. That aggressive carbon diffuser with mid-mounted exhausts isn't exactly period-correct, but I'll take it on account of how cool it looks.

Considering this is a new car underneath, it apparently isn't a restomod but instead, the company calls it a "retromod." In any case, I'm gonna go ahead and apologize on behalf of whoever lit these provided photos.

Alfa Romeos have always encompassed a bit of oddness (see also: the SZ) and this definitely falls into that category. I think the front end works but the rest of it is a jarring mishmash of the core Giulia's swoopy lines and ErreErre's very straight, right-angled addons. The rear end and its small, upward-canted taillights vaguely remind me of the new Subaru WRX.

Nothing is changed under the hood, which means this is still powered by a 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

According to Autocar, the body kit will cost around $250,000 and that's not counting the price of the donor Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, which currently starts at $80,030 here in the U.S. More than $330,000 for a Giulia Quad wearing a fairly ill-fitting Tipo 105 costume. I'm sure there are worse car-related ways out there to blow that kind of money, but I cannot seem to remember what any of them are at the moment.