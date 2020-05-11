Ferrari's Likely Hybrid V6 Engine Runs on Gasoline, Electricity, and Purist Tears

So, this likely V6 hybrid does not sound like a Ferrari usually does. Whether it sounds like a vacuum or a spaceship is your call. Those of you who yearn for the loud as hell antics of the LaFerrari or even the tasteful V8 note of the new plug-in SF90 Stradale are going to be disappointed.

Those who realize that this is like stealth-mode for an otherwise shouty supercar will no doubt be here for this and its reported 723 horsepower. Fill my coffee maker with your angry tears, as I am tired of hearing about what can and cannot be a Ferrari.

All we know is that if you slap a prancing horse on it, stans will defend it and YouTube supercar dirtbags will still spin it into a tree. Even if the production version sounds like a silent-but-deadly fart over a couple of futuristic beep-boops, it's still a Ferrari.

Besides, if you want nice noises, why are you wasting your time with anything except the V12?

