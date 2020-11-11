This 518-HP Electric Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Restomod Could Be the Most Reliable Alfa

Bad news for Alfa fans who like getting under their car on the side of the road and getting their hands all greasy. A new Italian company called Totem Automobili has not only removed the Webers from your favorite classic Alfa Romeo Giulia—it has removed the engine altogether. With an electric drivetrain in place of the original motor, this widebody Alfa called the "GT electric," or just "GTe," puts 518 horsepower to the tire. It's more than just a simple swap, though.

In addition to the new drivetrain, the car gets a brand new interior and exterior elements. In fact, the car is rebuilt from the ground up. After stripping a 1970s GT Junior 1300/1600 down to its bare bones, the car is reinforced so that it won't kill you in a crash or fold up like an accordion when you inevitably decide to nail the throttle. After the safety measures are complete, the vehicle's arches are flared out and a slew of other aesthetic changes are made, inside and outside. You could say it's barely the same car anymore.