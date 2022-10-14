Supposedly Legal 2009 Alfa Romeo 159 For Sale Could Be Your Best Worst Decision

If you find a car that wasn't sold in the United States and it's 25 years old, you can import it and drive it here. If it's any newer, it's going to get more complicated. For instance: The 2009 Alfa Romeo 159 is a handsome Italian sedan that a lot of Americans probably would've bought if it was sold here. It was never sold here. Now there's one on Facebook Marketplace near Apex, North Carolina, for $10,995.

How did it end up here? That's unclear. What is clear is that it allegedly has an American title. Somehow—and you would really have to buy this thing to find out if it's legit—this car is apparently legal. Interested? Well, it's a diesel. That might make it a little less appealing, but not any less interesting.

Facebook

The front-wheel drive car is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 168 horsepower. It's backed up by a six-speed manual transmission. This particular example has 88,709 miles according to the listing. That's about 200,000 Alfa Romeo miles.

Should you buy it? Probably not. Drawbacks, beyond the obvious title/tag situation—definitely tenuous at best—are a speedometer that reads strictly in kilometers per hour and parts availability that's likely similar to a 1904 Stanley Steamer.

You absolutely should buy it, though. Sure you could get a perfectly legal, brand-new Giulia if you really wanted an Alfa, but what fun is that? If you want something no one else is gonna have on this side of the Atlantic, this is your chance. This is your moment! That empty spot in your driveway is an eyesore anyway.