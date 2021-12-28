Someone Brought a 2017 VW Amarok Pickup Into the US and Now You Can Buy It

It's human nature to love what we can't have, which mostly explains why so many grey market cars end up in the United States. We've seen this result in tragedy as the feds crush illegally imported cars, and they're usually not cheap. Other times, it works out in a roundabout way where new-ish vehicles that were never sold here get driven under the nose of authorities. Right now, it's hard to say which is the case with this 2017 VW Amarok pickup that's for sale with a clean Michigan title.

Garage Kept Motors in Grand Rapids has the turbodiesel pickup listed at $44,900. We, of course, never got the Amarok in the United States, which is a real shame. This one even has a six-speed manual transmission to go along with four-wheel drive, so it's basically the midsize pickup everyone wishes Ford and Chevy would sell in the States.

For what it's worth, you can still buy a Toyota Tacoma and a Jeep Gladiator here with a stick-shift, just not combined with a diesel.