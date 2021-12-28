Someone Brought a 2017 VW Amarok Pickup Into the US and Now You Can Buy It

The truck was brought north from Mexico, according to the sale ad, and it's got just under 30,000 miles on the odometer. When I reached out to Garage Kept Motors for details on the import process, the owner said it's been registered as a farm truck. That may or may not be possible in other states, especially those with strict emissions testing, but that's the loophole they used to get it here.
A handful of mods have been added, from Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrains to an APR Stage 1 ECU tune. There's even an Alpine head unit with JL Audio speakers and subwoofers so you can be the first person to ever blast country and bluegrass in a VW Amarok.
The listing doesn't elaborate much on the registration process, though the VIN is included. A quick Google search only turns up other for-sale ads of the Amarok, so there's at least no public bounty on it that I can see. Only kidding!