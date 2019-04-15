VW Tarok Pickup Truck Heads to NYC to Gauge Buyer Interest Ahead of Possible Production

Volkswagen has been thinking about bringing a midsize pickup truck back to the U.S. market for some time now, teasing fans and potential customers with the faint possibility that one day, we too can be graced with another funky truck from the famous automaker. On Monday, it became apparent that the Germans are still open to the idea, confirming that it will be bringing the VW Tarok pickup truck concept to the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

The last time we saw the Tarok was in November 2018 at the Sao Paolo Motor Show in Brazil. The unveiling of the truck marked the second pickup of the year to be teased by Volkswagen, the first being the Atlas Tanoak concept, which debuted at NYIAS in March 2018. Sadly, neither were destined to remain Stateside at the time.

Angst became increasingly apparent in U.S. consumers after news that VW and Ford had announced a new global partnership. The pair of automakers confirmed that they would be working to collaborate on the development of electric cars, vans, and pickup trucks. However, the trucks were destined to be released in Europe, Africa, and South America only; once again destroying the hope that Americans would one day see another Volkswagen pickup.

Lately, rays of hope have started to hint that VW isn't ruling out eventually bringing a truck back to the States, especially as a current partnership with Ford could help tremendously. Volkswagen confirmed last month that it was still "100 percent investigating" the possibility of a pickup entering the U.S. market, now following up with the news that it will put the pickup on display in New York.

The Tarok concept is built on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform; the same underlying foundation used for the current-generation Golf, Jetta, Tiguan, T-Roc, and even the Audi TT. And although it is the longest vehicle built on the platform, it's also fairly stout compared to other trucks in the market. As an example, the Tarok is around 8 percent shorter than the Ford Ranger, and 9 percent shorter than the Toyota Tacoma, which, when equipped with a double cab and short bed, measures in at just 212.3 inches.