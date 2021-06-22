Watch Customs Officials Crush a Contraband McLaren 620R

One would think that watching 20 illegally imported luxury cars be bulldozed would send a clear enough message: Don't screw with customs agents in the Philippines. Even so, some of the country's wealthier residents evidently thought themselves clever enough to skirt the rules and bring in cars without paying their legal dues. They were wrong, as they learned the hard way last Saturday, when a backhoe claimed an estimated $1.2 million worth of cars in another round of public crushes, among the victims of which was a limited-production McLaren 620R.

The Philippines' Bureau of Customs exhibited the seven cars—seized from Filipino ports between 2018 and 2020—in a Facebook stream that saw a backhoe operator blow off some steam on them. Few tears will be shed over the destruction of a Hyundai Genesis, R171 Mercedes-Benz SLK, or Toyota Solara, though the loss of a Lotus Elise, Bentley Flying Spur, and a Porsche 911 Carrera S (997) are sure to incense some. Most notable, though, was the obliteration of a McLaren 620R; a $300,000, one-of-350 track-special based on the 570S supercar.