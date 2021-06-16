This 240-Mile McLaren F1 Could Sell for More Than $15 Million

In 2019, a Platinum Silver Metallic McLaren F1 became the most expensive example of the pioneering, Gordon Murray-designed three-seater ever sold, collecting $19.8 million at auction. It was as fine a specimen as you'd hope for it to be, given it's status as a one-of-two LM-Specification road car. That car's crown, however, will be challenged later this week, when a less-traveled F1 crosses the auction block, where its consignors expect it to fetch "in excess of $15 million."

The car we speak of is chassis 029, the 25th McLaren F1 road car produced, which was coated in one-off Creighton Brown paint, named for one of the executives who got McLaren into road cars. For most of its existence, 029 has been kept in a collection in Japan, being "carefully maintained and seldom driven," as evidenced by its odometer reading of 387 kilometers. That's 240.5 miles, or less than a tenth the distance the winning F1 covered during the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.