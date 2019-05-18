McLaren, Fernando Alonso Might Not Race the Indy 500 After All

Fernando Alonso, the mysterious yet charismatic racing driver typically associated with winning, may be forced to sit out the 2019 Indy 500 if his McLaren Racing Chevy squad isn't able to deliver the speed needed for Sunday's bump-style qualifying.

Saturday's qualifying round proved that not everything Alonso touches turns into gold, or victory trophies for that matter, as the two-time Formula 1 world champion was "bumped" outside the top 30 spots for next week's race. As a result, the papaya orange squad will have to compete against five other teams on Sunday to earn one of the coveted last three spots on the grid. With six drivers total battling for half as many spots, three teams and drivers will be forced to pack their bags come Sunday evening and simply try again in 2020.

"We were running quite well this morning when the conditions were not too bad, but unfortunately, we picked up a rear puncture and then we decided to wait until this afternoon to get back out on track when track conditions were slightly better," said Alonso. "At the end of the day, we didn't have the pace and the final time we posted wasn't enough to be in the top 30, so we must try again tomorrow and we'll need to execute the four laps as well as possible, clean and with no mistakes. It's a difficult moment for the team, but we must remain calm and focused and I hope we can find enough to make the top three positions of the six tomorrow."