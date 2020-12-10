Tailgaters Beware This Road-Legal, Jet-Engined VW Beetle Built By a Mad Engineer

You might be idly scrolling through Craigslist one day and surf by a set of golf clubs, an exercise bike, a kitchen table, and maybe even a street-legal, jet-powered Volkswagen Beetle for a half-million dollars. Wait—what's that doing there? Really, it makes no difference, because it spins up to 26,000 rpm and is rated at 1,350 horsepower. Ron Patrick, who has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford, created this inventive vehicle a decade ago just for the fun of it. He takes it out on display every now and then to fire up the General Electric Model T58-8F with a custom tailpipe. The VW has a plain-Jane production gas engine in the front as usual and the jet engine on the back that spits fire. Patrick even set it up so you can start the jet while driving.

Ron Patrick via Craigslist

But after years of flame-throwing bliss, he’s decided to part ways with his creation. And he hasn’t even pushed it to the limit, which is smart on his part. “I have no idea how fast the car will go, and probably never will,” Patrick wrote in the ad. “I built the car in order to thrill me, not kill me.” Patrick designed the car to be as functional as possible, with a self-described obsessive attention to detail. He built it so the production hatch release switch on the driver's door activates two new latches—one on each side—and the hatch pops open like the Beetle would right off the production line. The "hatch not closed" warning light even works.

Ron Patrick via Craigslist