Get Your Groove on With This 1979 Chevrolet G20 Disco-Era Van

Better hurry, though, because the auction is in full swing on eBay right now with just a couple of hours to go, and it’s at $11,000 and climbing.

An extraordinarily cheesy and embarrassingly catchy song called “ Chevy Van ” lit up the airwaves in 1975. It sold 3 million copies and was called “The Song of the Seventies” by Rolling Stone, reaching No. 5 on the charts. If that makes you nostalgic for the misspent days of your (or your parents’) youth, this 1979 Chevrolet G20 van could be your love connection.

On the outside, the G20 may appear to be your standard-issue 70s-era conversion van with a jaunty roof-mounted fiberglass wing and custom paint in three shades of red. The van is pictured on a driveway caked in snow, but the seller says it is best suited for summer, never running on snow or salt. A painted bug shield that Burt Reynolds would have been proud of caps the hood, and the spare tire cover proclaims “Nothin’ But Good Times.” And–completely on brand–etched on each side window is an illustration of the Zig-Zag Man from the eponymous company that has been making rolling papers for 140 years now.

When I was a kid, my mom had a t-shirt with a screen print of two sets of feet sticking out of the back of a van with the words “Do it in a van” emblazoned across the picture. I had no idea what that meant back then (“are they sleeping in the van, Mom?”) but the interior of this 1979 van is surely the real-life dream of that slogan come true. I can tell you for sure that the conversion van we had when I was growing up did not look anything like this Moulin Rouge on wheels.