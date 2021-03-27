Get Your Groove on With This 1979 Chevrolet G20 Disco-Era Van

Zhuzhed up by Gladiator conversions, the van was sold new to the original owner in 1979. When the second owner bought it, the van had been sitting in a covered garage for eight years but was still running. The interior—complete with a mattress set, oak table, and three swivel seats—was well worn. Quickly pulling the wooden subfloor in favor of squishy pile shag carpeting in a startling burgundy, the owner also covered the interior of the doors with white shag carpet and new satin sheets.
If you feel like you need to take a shower after reading all of that, you’re not wrong. But if you are suddenly inclined to snuggle with a van interior, have at it. Maybe you'll be inspired to convert your own living room/bedroom on wheels in case you miss this one.