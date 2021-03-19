Here Are the Best and Worst Parts of My Chevy Cobalt SS' Interior

Verdict
There's plenty of good stuff here, but also a lot of bad. In fact, there are enough not-so-good things for me to be hesitant to buy a regular Cobalt—that is, without all of the great SS-specific parts and features. What I'm saying is, the reason you buy a car like this isn't for the factory-installed aux cable or the USB port, it's for the drivetrain. When it comes to the Cobalt SS, people forget that for whatever reason.
So is the interior bad? As an owner, I'd say no, but others say yes. My priorities are going fast, having fun, and being comfortable while doing so. The Cobalt SS provides that. The clutch feel is excellent, the brakes are great, the steering speaks volumes about what's going on at the front; it's a real driver's car. It has no-lift-shift and launch control, after all.