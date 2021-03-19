Here Are the Best and Worst Parts of My Chevy Cobalt SS' Interior

I really like my 2009 Chevy Cobalt SS, but I often hear from other prospective buyers that they're afraid of the General Motors interior quality from that period. That's fair enough, as GM was known for nailing together some pretty bad stuff during the pre-bailout days. However, I'm here to tell you that it's not all bad.

To prove this to you, I'll talk you through the interior of my very own Cobalt SS. I'll tell you the good, the not so good, and heck, maybe even change your mind about getting one. I've definitely been in cars with worse interiors than my Cobalt, but then again, they were also made by GM. Let's get started and cover the bad news first.