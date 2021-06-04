We Dairy You to Restore This Dodge Milk Bottle-Mobile to Its Former Glory

Ready for some cheesy puns? No? Didn't know you lactose sense of humor. You'd butter not make a fuss, then, as we get whey into a vintage, milk bottle-shaped delivery truck which, I'm telling you right now, is the cream of the crop. Ok, I'm done. Brought to our attention by a post in Facebook group Ugly, Odd & Unique Automotive Masterpieces, this truck was, as its livery makes obvious, built for Luick Dairy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was clad in a body of aluminum and wrapped over the wooden frame of a 1930s Dodge KC half-ton truck, according to a book scan posted to the Antique Automobile Club of America. In its neck sat either a 190 cubic-inch Plymouth or 201ci Dodge flathead straight-six, according to How Stuff Works, either of which would have powered its rear wheels.

eBay | hobbygtx70 Ex-dairy Dodge milk bottle truck

A small fleet of these bottle trucks was constructed, with various sources claiming three to a nonspecific "several" built. It's unclear whether they were used more for delivery or promotional duties, though a hatch visible in the truck's rear end makes the possibility of the former clear. Whatever the case, at least one example was allegedly resold to a dairy in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where it served out its useful life before being left in a field to go sour.

eBay | hobbygtx70 Ex-dairy Dodge milk bottle truck

Unknown, via productmobiles.blogspot.com