Hyundai to Unveil Clothes Made From Recycled Leather Seats at 2019 NY Fashion Week

Hyundai is teaming up with New York-based fashion brand Zero + Maria Cornejo to produce 15 different clothing pieces featuring leftover materials from the company's car seat manufacturing division for this year’s New York Fashion Week in September.

This year’s theme in the Big Apple is “saving the planet in style,” and the collaboration involves Hyundai Motor Company and its Transys department, which is one of the industry’s leading car seat makers in the world. The automaker’s division will supply materials for Zero + Maria Cornejo to make unique clothing articles as part of its “Re:Style” cultural event commemorating the collaborative upcycling efforts between automakers and the fashion industries.

Some of the materials include unused leather products initially meant for the seats of some models, as well as 100% organic dylan cotton denim, certified by Cradle to Cradle Gold.