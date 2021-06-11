Why yes, I did just use a verse from The Little Mermaid to describe our burgeoning product reviews department. (I have three small kids. Give me a pass here, I haven't slept in days.) Now that I have your attention, along with cursing you with that earworm, I want to offer you a job. Not a bad trade-off, right?

The Drive’s Guides & Gear embarking on a wonderful new journey, one that dives deeply into the realm of gadgets, gear, tools, and everything in between that fills up our garages, our pockets, and, sometimes, the majority of our trunks. And we need your help.

Specifically, we’re looking for folks who have expertise in car camping gear, tires, everyday carry, truck accessories, car accessories, insurance, loans, warranties, tools, car gadgets like radar detectors and dash cams, and micro-mobility (e-bikes, scooters, skateboards, a Honda Motocompo if you can swing it, that stuff.)

If you know those things like the back of your hand, and you can put words on an internet page in a compelling way, we need to talk. We have several freelance writing gigs available, with industry-competitive rates, for subject matter experts who can take our gear and informational program to the next level.

You may have seen our first forays into this field in recent months, and given its success and your reactions to our articles, we’re looking to expand the operation. What we’re aiming for is to be the authority amongst our peers, the go-to for every DIY-er, home wrench, and gadget enthusiast by putting each and every product that comes into our grimy mitts through their respective paces, and maybe even past them. We want you to return from said pace-putting with a slew of words that better inform our reader’s current and future buying decisions, all while doing so in an engaging way.

What we’re offering is the chance to contribute to The Drive and use your product, automotive, and gear knowledge to inform our readers, drop some funny one-liners, and tell us all about why a particular product is good, bad, or straight-up an “Oh god, what have I wrought upon myself?! Why did I buy this!”

What we want to see our experts giving their expert opinions on items they have in their hands. We want the nitty-gritty, the 411, the edge-case scenarios detailed and put together in a fun, grabby way. Here's what we're after:

Car camping gear: This good? This work? Does it help the camping experience?

Garage tools: How's this stack up to its competitors? Does it make your life easier? Is there a serious safety flaw?

Tires: Drone? Speed? Is the consumer going to have a Silverstone or Baku-type Pirelli situation?

Insurance: What are the cheapest services? How do you buy good car insurance? What should people know that they don't?

Warranties: Are extended warranties worth the money? How do you avoid getting scammed? How much should you pay?

Tech gadgets: Will this radar detector protect me against tickets? How's the resolution on this dashcam?

Micro-mobility: Are these even still a thing? Will they get you to your destination and back without getting stranded?

Everyday carry: If I need to cut myself out of something, will this help?

Truck accessories: Everything and anything related to your favorite pickup truck.

ASE mechanic: You certified? We'd love to talk to you.

So if you think you have the chops, want to get your foot in the door of the automotive journalism world, and play with some cool new gear, drop us a line, tell us your qualifications, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll see your byline on The Drive sometime soon. You can reach us at reviews@thedrive.com.