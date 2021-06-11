Calling All Manufacturers: Want Your Product Tested by The Drive? Hit Us Up
If your product is good, you have nothing to worry about.
If you haven't noticed, The Drive has been ramping up its coverage of real, in-hand product testing and reviews. We've already tested a set of Vredestein winter tires, a Husky 1/2-inch torque wrench, a Ryobi cordless tire inflator, a handful of car interior cleaners, an Ancel OBDII scanner tool, a radar detector, a dash cam, and a pair of Benchmade knives, among several other types of products. Now we're hungry for more.
The versatile product testers at The Drive come from diverse backgrounds, and our aim is to cast an extremely wide net to expand coverage to a variety of types of items. That includes, but is not limited to:
- Tools
- Aftermarket automotive products
- Automotive cleaning and care products
- Garage products
- Technology and electronics
- Outdoor gear
- Camping gear
- Tires
- Motorcycle gear
Manufacturers, if your product is included in the categories above, or you believe your product is related, please reach out to reviews@thedrive.com, and if you're legit and not spam—and you represent something we want to test for our readers—we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
-
RELATEDWe Cross the Country and Climb Mountains Testing Vredestein's Wintrac Pro Winter TiresConquer snow, ice, and 45-degree ice-covered gravel roads.READ NOW
-
RELATEDYes, a Tekton Torque Wrench Can Be Both Cheap and GoodThere’s always room for budget-friendly tools.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFew Dash Cams Beat the Nexar Beam in Features and Quality for the PriceGetting a dash cam is probably a good idea this summer, and the Nexar Beam is a compelling package.READ NOW