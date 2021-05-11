The Ancel AD310 Is a Solid OBDII Scan Tool for Beginners on a Budget

Getting After It With the AD310

Getting started with the Ancel is extremely simple and straightforward. After you plug it in with the car off, it prompts you to “Turn the ignition on” and to “Press any key to continue.” Once you turn the car on and press any key, it moves to a menu list of Diagnostics, Language, Contrast, and Unit of Measure.

After clicking the diagnostics option, it took about 10 seconds to link with the vehicle and scan for codes. The next menu that pops up, System Status, shows Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) Status, Codes Found, Monitors N/A (not applicable), Monitors OK, and Monitors INC (incomplete).

Once you click past the System Status menu, it brings up the Diagnostic Menu, which has options for Read Codes, Erase Codes, Live Data, View Freeze Frame, I/M Readiness, and Vehicle Info. If you click into Live Data, it brings up the following:

DTC_CNT : Diagnostic Trouble Codes Continued

: Diagnostic Trouble Codes Continued FuelSYS1 : Fuel System 1

: Fuel System 1 FuelSYS2 : Fuel System 2

: Fuel System 2 LOAD_PCT (% ): Load Percentage

): Load Percentage ECT (degrees Fahrenheit) : Engine Coolant Temperature

: Engine Coolant Temperature SHRTFT1 (%) : Short Term Fuel Trim

: Short Term Fuel Trim LONGFT1 (%) : Long Term Fuel Trim

: Long Term Fuel Trim MAP (inHg) : Manifold Absolute Pressure

: Manifold Absolute Pressure RPM (/min) : Revolutions Per Minute

: Revolutions Per Minute VSS (mph) : Vehicle Speed Sensor

: Vehicle Speed Sensor SPARKADV : Spark Advance

: Spark Advance IAT (degrees Fahrenheit): Intake Air Temperature

Intake Air Temperature TP (%) : Throttle Position

: Throttle Position O2S B1 S12--B2S---- : Oxygen Sensors, Bank 1 and 2

: Oxygen Sensors, Bank 1 and 2 O2 B1 S1 (V) : Oxygen Sensor, Bank 1, Sensor 1, V style engine

: Oxygen Sensor, Bank 1, Sensor 1, V style engine SHRTFT B1 S1 (%) : Short Term Fuel Trim Bank 1, Sensor 1

: Short Term Fuel Trim Bank 1, Sensor 1 O2 B1 S2 (V): Oxygen Sensors, Bank 1, Sensor 2, V Style Engine

What’s Great About the AD310

I can’t start anywhere else but the price, which is cheap and affordable. At the time of purchase, it was listed for $34.99 with an extra 5 percent discount available. Just a decade ago, an OBD scanner was a purchase you had to plan for, as they likely were to cost $100 or more, no small expense. You still can’t get something this cheap from certain well-known brands like Innova, but today, these diagnostic tools are so affordable that literally every person who owns a car should own one. There are now dozens to choose from at this price point, and for those who have never purchased one, the AD310 is a solid place to start.

The AD310 is set up in a manner that inexperienced teens and battered old wrenchers alike could figure it out. You have two up and down buttons, an exit button, and an enter button. Inside certain menus, the enter button means go forward while the exit button means go back. Because it lacks the complex capabilities of pricier upper-tier scanners, it’s nearly impossible to get lost within the menus, and everything intuitively feeds into or out of one another. The only thing that is unclear in the menus is when there might be additional text to scroll through beyond the initial list seen within the small screen.

Once again comparing to the OBD readers of the past, the user previously would have to find the code on the OBD scanner, then go to a massive booklet or the internet to look that code up and find out what it means. That’s no longer the case. Even scanners like this AD310 explain what the code is and what it means right there within the reader. That’s extremely helpful when working in a garage that has no internet or signal or is far away from access. Without the interruption of needing to look up the code, you can get right into the work.

Further encouraging in-the-moment readings and diagnosis, the AD310 does provide the option for live data. It doesn’t graph the information out, like some other competitors, but it does have the ability to display live data in the form of letters and numbers.