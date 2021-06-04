Porsche's Surreal Nighttime Photoshoot Was Lit With Drones in the Desert

Despite the problems, the team persevered, and the final results are a testament to their hard work. The photos have an ethereal, almost cyberpunk feel, though on distant desert roads rather than in the midst of an urban dystopia. The light painting method does a great job of showing off the car's curves, with bright beams dipping into the Panamera's rich metallic paint. Admittedly, if we saw errant rays of light appearing around us while driving through the desert, we'd probably stop and take a break to recollect our senses. As photographic art, however, it's truly something to marvel at.

Fundamentally, automotive photography is the artform which captures the passion we all hold so dear. Names like Larry Chen and Jeff Zwart hold serious weight in the car world, as it's through their lenses that so many of us are able to appreciate and enjoy the precious metal that exists beyond our own reach. It's great to see automakers like Porsche and photographers like Afzal striking out and producing these works, because if they didn't, bedroom walls the world over would be left wanting for something special.

