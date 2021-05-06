Larry Chen, Car Culture’s Most Influential Photographer, on Hard Work and Speaking Out

Chen is well aware of how grim it can look on the outside to people of color. But he, like driver Bubba Wallace, is also adamant about how welcoming the sport has been to him. “On the surface it looks like, ‘Wow, this is crazy. It looks like I don't belong at all,’” Chen explains. “Then, when I dig deeper, it's completely not the case. They love cars, car culture, they love racing so much, and they want people like myself from all colors included because they want the sport to continue as well.” It does not do, after all, to have a sport exclusively reserved for one kind of person in 2021.

The same goes for off-roading. “I've been shooting off-road racing for over 10 years and I feel like I'm a part of the community,” Chen says. “They see me as one of their own now. I think that's probably my favorite part of car culture. I'm really good friends with people from all different political parties, all different walks of life. It doesn't matter.”

It all comes down to not being afraid and being willing to get outside of your comfort zone, according to Chen. “I feel like it's just too easy for people to just say, ‘Oh, I don't want to go to this thing because I'm not welcomed,’ or ‘I'm of a different social class’ or whatever,” he says. “You just have to throw yourself into it.” Chen agrees that the car community has been one of the more welcoming ones you can be a part of. So, yes, take a chance, because you don’t know what kind of people you might meet.