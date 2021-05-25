‘I’m Looking for My Own Han’: Sung Kang on Building Communities, F&F and Things That Last

When Tokyo Drift came out in 2006, it was already rare to see Asian representation on the big screen that wasn’t Jackie Chan or Lucy Liu. It was even rarer to see Asian representation that was not being forced to do campy Asian stereotypes or talking with racist accents . In this regard, Han was a breath of fresh air. He wasn’t Asian as seen through a white lens. He wasn’t a nerd or a kung fu fighter. His garage was a place you found yourself wishing you could hang out in, and him someone you aspired to be.

Fans can rank their favorite Fast film amongst themselves, but the perennial themes that safeguard Tokyo Drift against the test of time are undeniable. Besides the authenticity of the tactical stunts and the respect for drifting culture , the story was one of family, loyalty, friendship, brotherhood, and doing the right thing “within a world of make-believe,” as Kang calls it.

For Kang, being Han allowed him a way to both scratch his car hobby itch and give the fans what they want. “It was interesting being able to walk in Han’s shoes in the real world. It gave me access to the car community,” Kang explains. “You basically be enthusiastic and cool, just like the simple characteristics Han has. Be inclusive, don't be an asshole, don't judge people based on their money and how expensive their car is. Just be chill. People love you, you know? So you have a key to the city.”

“As an actor, I rejected the idea of being known for one character for a while,” Kang says. “But Han only represents good things—positive things—of what people would love to have in their older brother or sister: loyalty and inclusiveness, not having to worry about money, having cool cars. All that stuff.”

If you didn’t know any better, this could have been Kang describing a deleted scene from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Kang famously plays Han Lue in the Fast franchise, a character who will make a comeback in the upcoming F9 film that will hit theaters on June 25. I used to wonder if Kang seemed so cool because he's spent over a decade playing Han. Now I know, indisputably, it’s the other way around.

[May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month . Here at The Drive, we’re celebrating it by lifting up and highlighting AAPI voices in the automotive space. Our hope is that in driving visibility, we can help make the car community an even more welcoming space—to convince those who perhaps have not always felt like they belonged that they absolutely do belong here. Diversity in perspectives and backgrounds only strengthens the group as a whole. It is why representation matters.]

"It just looks money. It looks so sick,” Kang says. “And all the employees were just hovering around the car, salivating. That's amazing: A bunch of strangers—different ages, different ethnicities, different classes, different income brackets, different positions—are all there smiling and hanging, being cool with each other, over a car. I brought this Grand National over to put a quick-release in and made everybody's day. It's just so weird, simple, right? Beautiful.”

“Yeah, it’s all sorted,” Kang goes on. “People want to steal that car, so I went and put on a new quick-release steering wheel. It's slowly becoming a JDM-like muscle car. That's the beauty of LA—I was just pinching myself today.” He’d called his friend in the morning and talked about how he wanted a quick-release steering wheel for the Buick he could just carry off if he walked into a store. His friend had one, so he drove down and had it installed.

Kang grew up in Georgia, where he describes American cars and car enthusiasm as “part of the fabric of everyday life.” He watched the people in his neighborhood working on their Impalas, Camaros, Firebirds, and Thunderbirds. “They changed the oil at home. There was a whole ceremony of buying a car. They took care of their cars, so I had neighbors I was able to watch and learn the process of restoration from, and understand badging and the difference between different models,” he says.

Lin, as Kang tells it, was insistent that Han’s character stayed three-dimensional and would not be there “for an Asian reason.” He was there to protect Han. The resulting cultural impact was a byproduct that came later. It’s something Kang regards as a gift. “The bonus is you're a part of a community that you looked up to because of a movie you were in as an actor. All of a sudden, you're Han. You're an idea people need.”

“No, not at all,” he says. “The idea of it blowing up and actually having an impact was so far removed from my and Justin [Lin]'s thinking because it was a matter of survival at that time. It was like, ‘Man, I'm lucky to have a job.’ That was a rare and lucky opportunity we got to be a part of and it just so happened there was success. The stars were aligned.”

Now, 15 years later, I ask Kang if he knew at the time what sort of impact he’d have on other Asian automotive enthusiasts.

Kang’s made it. He has impact now. A voice. But he doesn’t forget what it took to get here. “Challenges are part of the whole journey. Those are the tracks that lay down where you are today and your perspective,” he says. “You have to play that role of the actor, a famous person, or celebrity. You have to create it because no one teaches you how to be that. It's all relative to you. What's important to me? Cars. But how do I parlay influence from Hollywood into that, use it as a tool for positive contribution, opposed to just like for me? Like, ‘Look at me. I'm doing cool stuff. I have cool cars’? It's hard to exist that way on a personal level for me.”

“Then you put the color on it,” Kang continues. “It's statistics and just less opportunities, but the people in the system today are changing things, so we're in a great place. But struggle and humility—understanding how to serve people, that you have to work for your money, being turned down—is a necessity. You have to go through a crisis, I think, to be an artist that is interesting.”

Kang’s entry into the car community didn’t start until later on in life. Up until then, “I looked at it from afar, like in a magazine. I couldn't afford to do that stuff and I didn't have the time,” he says. “I was hustling to be an actor. I wanted to have a voice and I went after it. People think you wake up and you're in a movie. It doesn't work like that.” Kang recalls having to work a bunch of jobs, going to acting school, doing theater, appearing in free and short films, going to audition after audition (and never getting many of them). “Each job you get, you learn what not to do, what to do, and over time you build your resume.

“I always found the idea of a car—cool cars, certain cars, race cars, sports cars—just super romantic and for the wealthy and privileged,” Kang says. “We didn't grow up with that opportunity to have those types of toys. I never had money to have hobbies like cool cars and drift cars and stuff.”

From the movies and TV shows that inspired him to pursue acting—Knight Rider, Dukes of Hazzard, Bullitt—came also a love for the automobile.

“Building a car with a team of people is like making a movie,” he explains. “I'm just a piece in the machine, and I have to know what exactly my contribution is. Influence helps. You build a Z, and your name is Joe Schmo, it's a Z, right? But then I build it and all of a sudden it creates commerce for everyone. The parts are sold, there's enthusiasm, more people come into the community, and there are more cars being built. “There's more sharing of the good guys. I don't know shit about cars. I can't build a car by myself, but I do know talented people. Good people. That's a skillset I have. I know how to bring them together. I know how to make just the mundane idea of building a car super exciting.” In Kang’s eyes, it’s important to inject excitement and enthusiasm into the car community. “It's something that people need, you know what I mean? Who gives a crap when a car's getting painted? But I make it exciting because Han shows up.” Kang’s personal automotive endeavors are all detailed via his site Sung’s Garage, which is also splashed across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. It’s a corner of the car internet that feels instantly accessible and relatable—one that gatekeeps no one and makes everyone feel like they have a place in the automotive community. This is absolutely by design. It’s clear Kang is hyper-aware of the influence he has, so he does his best to uplift and encourage others. “I realize the power I have when this idea of Han validates your car,” he says. “Like, some kid comes up and they have whatever car. It can be a cool one, new one, old one, a piece of junk. If I say, ‘That's a pretty cool car,’ it makes their day. That is an amazing gift, to be able to make somebody happy by saying, ‘Your car is pretty sweet, dude.’ That's crazy, you know? They're so happy, like it validates their existence in the car community, the fact that I give them a thumbs-up. It's so weird.”

Larry Chen

Interactions such as these must have happened to Kang countless times over the course of the years, yet he still sounds delighted and slightly disbelieving when he talks about it. “I know it's not normal,” he responds. “I mean, even if it happens 10 times when I go and do car stuff, I still live day by day in my regular world and in Hollywood. It's nice to see people light up because of a car.” Kang doesn’t target the usual suspects when building up his personal car community. “For me, it's always the underdog and the marginalized,” he says. The people nobody wants to have lunch with and are still looking for their place in the world, in his words. “I think that's why my friends are all kind of misfits,” he continues. “They're like these weird bodies, and you would never expect them to be geniuses in their field, or heroes. They're like cowboys and women of honor, [with] simple principles that happen to be people of color, that maybe don't speak English that well.” Kang says his mentor is Erick Aguilar, a half-Mexican man from Guatemala and is like “the Mr. Miyagi of Datsuns.” Aguilar is the one who teaches Kang everything. “I love hanging out with people like him because nothing is polished,” Kang says. “His shop is not super fancy. It's in the hood. But the kids and people that come through are, like, gardeners and the sons of immigrants, the housekeeper that just wants to get into cars but doesn't know anybody that can teach them JDM. Here, there happens to be a guy who speaks Spanish and will buy you ice cream and answer any question. It's like a fucking movie.”

Larry Chen