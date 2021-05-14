How Ken Gushi Went From Initial D Fandom and Corolla Donuts to Formula Drift Champion

Gushi’s career is intimately connected with the rise of drifting in the United States, as he was one of the earliest drivers on the scene and has been drifting cars since he was 13 years old. He has multiple top-three finishes in Formula Drift championships from over the years under his belt. In 2005, when Ford was looking for its first professional Formula Drift driver, it chose him.

Head to any Formula Drift event and Kenshiro “Ken” Gushi will be there, signing autographs in his black racing suit and behind the wheel of a white Toyota Supra going sideways. Always sideways and belching out thick columns of tire smoke.

Currently, Gushi is Toyota’s factory driver, piloting the #21 Greddy Performance Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Supra that’s emblazoned with red stripes and wears an awesome Rocket Bunny body kit.

[May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Here at The Drive, we’re celebrating it by lifting up and highlighting AAPI voices in the automotive space. Our hope is that in driving visibility, we can help make the car community an even more welcoming space—to convince those who perhaps have not always felt like they belonged that they absolutely do belong here. Diversity in perspectives and backgrounds only strengthens the group as a whole. It is why representation matters.]

Outside of that, however, he’s also a stunt driver in car commercials. Think cars driving through canyon roads, sliding through corners, or simply cruising through a parking lot with Gushi at the wheel. And he's one of the few Asian drivers doing so at his level.

“It's hard to find an Asian driver in this industry,” he says in a recent interview. “There's significantly less Asian representation in stunt driving and the film industry. Every time you see Asian talent in movies, almost all the stunt doubles are performed by white drivers. They put makeup on them to make it seem like they're Asian.” (One wonders why Gushi wasn’t asked to be Sung Kang’s stunt driver in the Fast and Furious movies.)

I ask Gushi, who is Japanese-American, if he’s ever had to dress up as a white person. “Once, yeah,” he responds. “It was for a Jaguar commercial. I had a blonde wig on.”