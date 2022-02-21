2022 Subaru WRX Review: Grown Up But Still Down to Clown

The Limited Trim
Since I drove the WRX before Subaru released its official pricing on Thursday, I don't actually know what the MSRP for the test car was. But it was in the Limited trim, which includes the bigger touchscreen, a 10-way power driver's seat, 18-inch dark alloy wheels, aluminum-alloy pedal covers, red dash panel stitching, red upholstery stitching, dual-zone climate control, automatic height adjustment headlights, a Harmon Karon 11-speaker system, a power moonroof, and a body-color trunk spoiler. Along with the six-speed manual, the MSRP should have come out to around $36,990, including destination.
Competitors
Maybe if I was writing this story 15 years ago, I'd have more options to bring to the table. Presently, though, I have very few; there aren't a lot of sporty, manual, all-wheel-drive sedans out there to buy. There are always the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R alternatives, though the former is front-wheel drive and the latter is thousands of dollars more expensive. Then there are the Hyundai Elantra N and Honda Civic Si, though those are front-wheel drive only as well. The WRX leans more into the everyday usability of the GTI and the Civic Si, though. It's not tuned to be as hot as the Golf R or Elantra N.
Predictably, the WRX's gas mileage isn't as great when compared to its front-wheel-drive rivals, but you'll probably have better traction than them when it snows and you have a good set of winter tires.