2022 Subaru WRX Review: Grown Up But Still Down to Clown

The seats were also comfortable and stayed supportive throughout the five-hour journey from New York City to northern Massachusetts. This was a good thing, as the ride itself is very stiff. You won't have to check your pelvic alignment after you get out, but you'll definitely notice which towns are better about taking care of their potholes than others. The car keeps you awake on boring stretches of highway, I can tell you that.

The WRX Subaru loaned me came with the blessed manual transmission. One complaint I remember having about the VA WRX was its gates were very ill-defined. I kept messing up shifts, going from fifth to second by mistake, garbage like that. And maybe this is totally subjective, but the VB WRX did feel slightly better. Yet, I still could have used gates that were just a few millimeters further apart; they were still spaced a little too close together for my liking. That being said, the shift action delivered nice, muted clunks as the shifter slotted into gear and was thankfully absent of the BMW M3 shifter's rubberiness. The clutch pedal itself was on the lighter and springier side but didn't tire out my left leg in stop-and-go traffic.

At 271 horsepower, the WRX doesn't feel like it has so much power that it'll run away from you, but you also have enough that flooring it on an onramp delivers a satisfying thrill—the keyword here being "flooring." That's the only way for you to feel like you're really sending it. The steering is light and responsive and brake-feel is more progressive than the rude, pinchy grab that you'd experience in other sports cars. The top-tier, automatic-only GT trim comes with a drive mode selector—where you can change up damper settings, steering feedback, and whatnot—but the Limited trim I drove came with no such selector. And you know what? I liked it that way. It was a car you could just get into and drive without worrying about fiddling with different electronically controlled whatevers for the optimum drive mode. Things felt old school that way, and refreshingly so.