2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: Still a Pure Driver's Car After 32 Years

It’s roughly 40 miles from the western fringe of Culver City to the roads that snake through the Santa Monica Mountains. These roads inspired generations of weekend racers and dynamics engineers to fine-tune their cars. They also match, in tone at least, those where Mazda’s R&D team first ran a well-disguised Miata prototype through the canyons further north in Santa Barbara back in 1985. Considering the Miata’s often-told backstory, it’s no stretch to say the little roadster wouldn’t have existed without Southern California’s geography to urge it on. With a day to kill in Los Angeles, I figured a run up the coast through Malibu and on to the peaks and canyons to the east would be a useful—if obvious—way to revisit a model that endures despite all odds. For the same reason, cliches are repeated so often but sometimes obvious is the best choice.

Mike Spinelli

And so, as we trail off a year on the brakes and roll onto the—oh, I don’t know, throttle of normalcy?—revisiting the MX-5 on a quiet road above the Pacific Ocean, the kind of place where the Miata ethos was born, seems like an ideal way to add color to a Miata refresher. Let’s see how that goes. 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata GT Specs Base price (as tested): $27,775 ($32,915)

26 mpg city | 34 highway | 29 combined Quick take: The only reasonable choice for drivers who crave the wind in their hair, the sun on their face, and a canyon road in their windscreen. And, later on, an ice cream cone, because who the hell doesn’t want an ice cream cone? Familiar Hardware If you haven’t thought about the MX-5 lately, here’s a refresher. The compact roadster, now well past its 30th year in production, is a pure sports car that shares an architecture with no other vehicle in Mazda’s lineup. It’s lightweight, fuel-efficient, and fun at reasonable speeds. Rear-driven, with a naturally aspirated motor and a six-speed manual, it comports itself elegantly and its controls are tactile and satisfying. Its suspension rolls and pitches a bit, which is a feature, not a bug, and for the most part contributes a characterful undulance to its handling. Drivers accustomed to dead-flat cornering on racing circuits tend to read such tuning as imprecision, but that’s what aftermarket anti-sway bars are for.

Mike Spinelli 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

That the MX-5 has retained these fundamentals over four generations, or that Mazda still supports the model at all, is buoying. After all, affordable, purpose-built roadsters sell by the cocktail-forkful now; Mazda moves just a fraction of the MX-5s it did at its peak in the 1990s, when between 20,000 and 30,000 rolled off U.S. dealers’ lots. Fiat recently discontinued the 124 Spider, a joint project with Mazda built from the Miata's bones. It’s jarring when an automotive spirit animal like the Miata persists for so long, and even improves without regard to sales volumes, but we love to see it. Get Thee to the Canyons I’ve flown in from New York imagining empty roads and the earth reclaiming itself: dolphins taking over the Port of Long Beach, geese nesting in $500 kaftans in Venice, sea otters digging into crab louie at Musso and Frank. That kind of stuff turned out to be mostly bullshit, but either way, I was a year late to experience any sort of solitude on LA freeways in a car whose sole purpose is to be driven.

Rand McNally Heading up the coast, and to the east.