2022 Subaru WRX First Drive Review: Wild Style Masks the Most Mature WRX Yet

The good news is that the vast amount of screen real estate is a massive step up from the optional seven-inch display in the outgoing WRX, and the system is generally quick to respond to inputs. Controls for other HVAC settings are available at the bottom of the screen even while screen mirroring with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, while audio track information remains up top at all times as well. There’s some unnecessary convolution in the operating system—pressing the heated seat control brings up a new menu instead of changing the intensity, for instance—but on the whole, it’s definitely a worthwhile upgrade.

Although the new WRX is longer and wider than the outgoing model, the expanded dimensions are more evident inside rather than outside, where increased legroom, shoulder room, and headroom up front make the cabin feel noticeably less cramped, especially if you’re a lanky dude like myself. The majority of the interior feels familiar, but the new infotainment system is where most of your focus will likely be trained anyway. While temperature and volume adjustments have their own physical controls, most everything else is done through the display, so would-be owners should expect to spend a lot of time with it.

Despite the WRX riding on a new platform and being pulled along by a new engine, the driving experience hasn’t changed all that much. Like the WRX models that have come before it, outward visibility is excellent and there’s enough adjustment in seats and steering column to quickly figure out a comfortable driving position. GT models have selectable drive modes, but the other trims do not, so there also isn’t much to fiddle around with here after pushing in the nicely weighted clutch and firing up that flat-four. The exhaust is a bit quieter than I’d prefer—though again, the aftermarket will provide.

Subaru tells me that the 2.4-liter provides a broader torque curve than the 2.0-liter in the previous generation WRX did, but the cynic in me feels like this engine swap has more to do with the 2022 BRZ moving from the 2.0-liter to the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter (and Subaru’s potential desire to simplify its engine production) than it does with any notable benefit to WRX owners. To be fair, it does feel like there’s a hint of additional mid-range torque, but in this specification, the resulting improvement in acceleration isn’t transformative by any means. Peak torque is said to arrive at just 2,000 rpm and stay flat until 5,200, but out in the rolling hills and switchbacks of Mendocino National Forest, it feels like boost comes on after 3,000, and more than once it felt like the engine wanted to stall until I gave it some additional throttle while going up a driveway in second gear at about 10 mph.

The chassis tweaks are more evident, though. Both at low speeds and out on the highway, the ride is noticeably more compliant than the outgoing WRX, yet body motions are still well controlled at higher speeds and during hard braking. The car feels reassuringly planted over mid-corner bumps even on rain-soaked forest roads, but it’s also worth noting that I elected to keep the stability control system on full alert for the duration of my stint at the helm because of the less-than-ideal conditions that we contended with throughout the day. Tail-out shenanigans will have to wait for another time.

Spec to Win

The 2.4-liter boxer engine, all-wheel drive, a six-speed manual transmission are standard, the SPT automatic with an “eight-speed” manual mode is optional. A six-way adjustable manual driver’s seat, 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, and a seven-inch infotainment display are also standard. The Premium package includes 18-inch wheels, the 11.6-inch infotainment display, and an external oil cooler. The Premium package in automatic-equipped cars also includes the SI-DRIVE engine performance management system, adaptive cruise with lane centering, and automatic emergency steering assist. A 504-watt Harman Kardon audio system comes as part of the Limited trim, which also includes a 10-way power driver’s seat, interior trim upgrades, blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert, and a power moonroof. Meanwhile, the GT trim is available exclusively with the automatic. Key upgrades here include electronically controlled dampers, Recaro seats up front, and ultrasuede upholstery.