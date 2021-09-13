2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Review: The Worst Great Car in the Best Way

You'll have to do some muscle-memory readjustment, too. Perhaps owing to the fact that the column-mounted paddle shifters are roughly the size of bananas, there are no windshield wiper or turn signal stalks behind the wheel. Instead, thumb-operated switches for both are found on the steering wheel. All other lighting controls are relegated to a panel above your left knee that is impossible to see unless you have your face craned down past the steering wheel.
Putting the car into park, reverse, and neutral are all handled easily from center console buttons, but putting the car in drive involves pulling the right-hand paddle. This is fine in theory but annoying in practice because sometimes your hands are turned with the wheel when trying to perform a multi-point turn and you have to remember not to reach for the center console.
With the top up, it's quite claustrophobic. With the top down, things are slightly better, but there are still blind spots capable of disappearing an entire Chevy Suburban. There also did not appear to be any lane-change assists that I could find, so you really have to have faith that no one is hanging out in your blind spot as you go to merge. As a bonus, the car's 8.4-inch infotainment screen—already fitted with a clunky and difficult-to-navigate UI—becomes nearly unreadable from the sun's overhead glare.