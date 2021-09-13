2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Review: The Worst Great Car in the Best Way

So many of today's supercars are praised for their agreeable livability. Their daily driverness. "Everyday supercar" is a phrase you see thrown around headlines a lot. But not for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder. It rejects all that politeness; chews it up and spits it right back in the face of those lesser, pandering cars. This Lamborghini is a car that's bad in all the best ways and it doesn't give a fuck. And yes, you read that right. It's a 2020 model Lamborghini sent out for evaluation in the waning half of 2021. I thought this was funny, too. But as I found with the rest of the car, the Evo RWD Spyder cannot be bogged down by something as arbitrary as a model year. Time is meaningless for the Huracán, a fact that is never more apparent than when you're behind the wheel of one of these things.

Kristen Lee

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder: By the Numbers Base price (as tested): $233,123 ($288,183)

$233,123 ($288,183) Powertrain: 5.2-liter V10 | 7-speed dual-clutch | rear-wheel drive

5.2-liter V10 | 7-speed dual-clutch | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 610 @ 8,000 rpm

610 @ 8,000 rpm Torque: 413 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm

413 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm 0-62: 3.5 seconds (est.)

3.5 seconds (est.) Top speed: 201 mph

201 mph Curb weight: 3,326 pounds

3,326 pounds Seating capacity: 2

2 Cargo volume: 3.5 cubic feet

3.5 cubic feet EPA fuel economy: 13 mpg city | 18 highway | 15 combined

13 mpg city | 18 highway | 15 combined Quick take: Loud, harsh, brutally fast. The Evo RWD Spyder offers the trifecta of the supercar experience. Rear-Driven First, let's break down the name because it's a long one. The Lamborghini Huracán succeeded the Lamborghini Gallardo in 2014 as the Huracán LP 610-4. In 2019, the car underwent a mid-cycle refresh that included more aggressive styling and dropping the old alphanumeric aspect of its name in favor of simply "Evo." Soon after, a rear-wheel-drive variant of the Huracán Evo debuted, followed by the Spyder version—which in Lamborghini-speak, means convertible. And though the names have changed, what fundamentally made the Gallardo a Gallardo and a Huracán a Huracán did not: in this case a naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter screamer of a V10, mounted snugly between the axles. Long gone is the violent, single-clutch e-gear transmission; there's now a sweetly smooth seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with which to handle all the power. Take a listen: