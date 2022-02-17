The 2022 Subaru WRX Starts at $30,100, Tops Out at $42,890

The 2022 Subaru WRX is all-new, complete with a row-your-own gearbox. That's something we've known since it first debuted back in September, but the glaring unknown was perhaps the most important to any potential buyer: the price. Until now, that is. On Thursday, Subaru announced pricing breakdowns for the next-generation WRX. Like the current model year, the 2022 WRX can be had in base, Premium, and Limited trims, but there's also a brand new top-tier GT trim. The lowliest of WRXs starts at just $30,100, which includes a destination charge of $995. That's an increase of $1,680 from its outgoing counterpart. It gets you a six-speed manual transmission, a seven-inch touchscreen, Track Mode, and a ton of other features that you'd just expect a modern car to have. If you happen to want the new Subaru Performance Transmission (which is actually a CVT), it'll cost you another $1,890.

via Subaru

I know what you're thinking."Who would pay an extra $1,890 for a CVT transmission?" and the answer is "not 85 percent of WRX buyers from 2021." Subaru previously told The Drive that its new SPT is reworked, offers faster "shifts," and technologies that might just push some manual buyers over the edge. By equipping the SPT on the base model, drivers will get Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance package, as well as adaptive cruise control and other automatic-specific goodies. Next up is the Premium which costs $32,600 with the six-speed (an increase of $1,630 over MY2021), or $34,650 with the SPT. The Premium trim adds on fog lights, larger 18-inch wheels, a low profile spoiler, dual climate control, and an 11.6-inch infotainment system. When equipping the SPT, buyers will also get a transmission oil cooler. The WRX Limited trim is at $36,990 with the six-speed (an increase of $2,250 over MY2022), or $39,240 with the SPT. Buyers will get steering responsive LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, premium 10-way power seats, an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and navigation. SPT buyers get reverse automatic braking. Lastly, the new GT trim takes up the reins and surpasses the cost of the current performance-minded WRX STI. At $42,890, the GT is only offered with the SPT transmission. Buyers get electronically controlled dampers, Recaro seats with eight-way power back adjustments, trim-specific wheels, and more.

via Subaru

No matter which WRX you choose, though, you still leave the dealer lot with Subaru's 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder boxer which makes a respectable 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Subaru is really betting big with the new WRX, especially the new SPT transmission throughout all trim levels, and the addition of a new GT model. However, the WRX is a car that has a very clear history of high take-rate for the manual transmission. And when buying a high-end trim like the WRX Limited, the SPT can add on an additional $2,250 alone, which is about $41 per month on a conventional 60-month auto loan. The GT trim is another interesting choice that clearly encroaches on STI pricing territory. Keep in mind that the 2021 WRX STI starts at $38,240, or $42,870 for the STI Limited. So who exactly is the GT for? Are you planning to buy the new WRX, and if so, which model is right for you?

Subaru