2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0 Review: Power for the Proletariat

In 2004, I was eight years old. My neighbor across the street—Mr. Johnson, I called him—had observed that I was constantly romping around in a faded pink Power Wheels Jeep, my brother and I pretending to do NASCAR pit stops for it. As a car enthusiast himself, he did what he could to foster my interest in the hobby, and gave me his old issues of various car mags after he was finished reading them. I read many great publications well before I had the ability to fully grasp them, but one of them hooked into my mind at that young age and has stuck there since. May issue of Motor Trend, 2004. "Two 4 One" read the cover: the $35K Pontiac GTO vs. the $70K Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG. An unlikely comparison, for sure, and it gripped me at eight years old. How could you compare two cars with such a large price gap, especially when one looked like the mundane Grand Prixs I’d see around town? Surely, a car that cost twice as much would be twice as good, and it was an unfair test. But of course, the GTO was just slightly off the performance of the Mercedes, and it made for a great comparison. It blew my mind to realize that out there were mundane, relatively cheap cars that could compete with vastly more expensive machines, and I was immediately smitten with the GTO. It's just too bad the rest of America didn't feel the same.

Victoria Scott

Seventeen years later when I found out I’d finally get to drive one—over a decade after the modern GTO and Pontiac itself kicked the bucket—it was borderline terrifying. I had been putting these cars on a pedestal from the first time I’d picked up that issue of Motor Trend. I had moved on from my childhood interest in most American cars in favor of more accessible Japanese ones, but the GTO had stayed a favorite of mine. Getting to meet a hero is a scary thought for me; an unmet icon can remain flawless, the idealized vision of my youth, even if the reality falls vastly short. What if sitting down in the car I idolized showed it was as fallible as the rest of us? 2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0: By The Numbers Base price (when new): $31,290

$31,290 Powertrain: 6.0-liter naturally aspirated LS2 V8 | six-speed manual | rear-wheel drive

6.0-liter naturally aspirated LS2 V8 | six-speed manual | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 400 @ 5,200 rpm

400 @ 5,200 rpm Torque: 400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm

400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm Dry weight: 3,777 pounds

3,777 pounds Seating capacity: 4

4 0-60 mph: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Quick take: The GTO still has the power and poise to take down automotive goliaths in a discreet, tasteful package. The Origins Of Desire The GTO specs stack up quite well almost two decades later, which helped allay some of those fears. The ‘06 I was handed the keys to had six liters of pure, natural-breathing GM LS2 V8 power backed up with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, all wrapped up in a sleek two-door coupe. It’s what every enthusiast nowadays would kill for. The whole setup was good for 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, numbers that put it in the same ballpark as muscle cars a decade newer.

Victoria Scott

The interior has aged far more gracefully than most other GM products of the era, too, despite the six-figure mileage and four-figure price on the example I was driving. No cracks in the dash or the seats, no dead bugs in seemingly inaccessible crevices of the dash. Already, it was looking more promising than say, a catfish Camaro or a blobby Tahoe, which are great cars in their own right but tend to bear the scars of growing old.

Victoria Scott

Opening The Cutouts And then it was time to drive. The cluster, knocked as dated in that original MT review, has aged like a fine wine. It’s readable and attractive. The 200 mph speedo certainly didn’t hurt my impression of it, either. I started off gaining my bearings, on idle through sleepy neighborhoods, trying not to wake the neighbors in the morning or attract any undue attention. Even without that caution, it was easy to slip under the radar. I’m used to driving vain cars—red Supras, slammed Hondas, right-hand-drive cabover vans—they ask onlookers to stare. The GTO immediately felt like a B-2; it wasn’t just stealthy, it wasn’t there at all. The two-door Pontiac is ignored by all but the most devoted enthusiasts that see it. If that sounds like a criticism, it isn’t, because finally we arrived at the interstate on-ramp. “Is it okay if I get on it?” I asked the owner. “Oh yeah,” they replied, “but wait one second.” I began to dig in, ignoring everything after the “oh yeah”, and then I heard God. This car was equipped with exhaust cutouts, which the owner had just opened for me. Immediately, I felt patriotic fervor grip me as I tore down the ramp in a way that only a naturally aspirated large displacement V8 can induce. ‘Murica, hell yeah.

Victoria Scott