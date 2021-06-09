Punishing Range Test Pushes Popular EVs Until the Battery Dies on the Side of the Road

Norway has taken to electric cars like a moth to a flame in recent years. Sales are high and enthusiasm is too, and there are now more models on the market than ever. To put the latest crop of EVs through their paces, the Norwegian Automotive Federation (NAF) decided to run a punishing test—measuring the range of each vehicle by driving it until it died, reports InsideEVs.

The test intended to compare actual electric range in real world conditions versus official figures. These numbers come from the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP, which specifies a driving cycle which is used to estimate the approximate range of an EV. 21 cars were tested in total, with each driven until it ran out of battery power and shut down. Each car was driven on the same route on the same day, with the same climate control settings to try and limit potential variances in testing conditions. The test course contained a mixture of city, country, and highway driving, as well as a mountain pass to add some elevation changes.