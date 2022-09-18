Save Big With Amazon’s Incredible Multitool Sale
A tool for everything.
In a perfect world you have a fully stocked garage, replete with every tool imaginable and ready for action. I hate to break it to you: We don't live in a perfect world. We live in a messy one where you're often left MacGyver-ing a fix with whatever you have around. That's the spirit a multitool embodies, a jack-of-all-trades tool that might not be the perfect tool for the job, but one that'll get the job done.
Today, I'm highlighting some of my favorites on sale through Amazon from Gerber Gear, Leatherman, SOG, and Victorinox. These are the tools you'll want stashed in your pocket, backpack, or glovebox when things go wrong and you're far away from that idyllic toolbox.
Act quickly, though, as these sales tend to come and go quickly.
Gerber Gear
- Truss Black (19 percent off)
- Truss Silver (16 percent off)
- MP600 (9 percent off)
- Suspension-NXT (40 percent off)
- Curve (47 percent off)
- Armbar (11 percent off)
Leatherman
- Rev (14 percent off)
- Surge (19 percent off)
- Micra (5 percent off)
- Tread Bracelet (6 percent off)
SOG
- PowerPint (23 percent off)
- PowerLite Mini (6 percent off)
- PowerLock Oxide (10 percent off)
- Sync I (10 percent off)
Victorinox
- Spirit XBS (5 percent off)
- Army Explorer (13 percent off)
- Cybertool Lite (15 percent off)
