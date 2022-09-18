Save Big With Amazon’s Incredible Multitool Sale

In a perfect world you have a fully stocked garage, replete with every tool imaginable and ready for action. I hate to break it to you: We don't live in a perfect world. We live in a messy one where you're often left MacGyver-ing a fix with whatever you have around. That's the spirit a multitool embodies, a jack-of-all-trades tool that might not be the perfect tool for the job, but one that'll get the job done.