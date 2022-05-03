Dometic Launches Go Collection to Make Camping Easier

As we feel the repercussions of the pandemic less and less, more people have been using all the camping gear they bought while cooped up at home, yearning for the wilderness and camping trips. While enjoying the fresh air, open fires, and starry nights with friends is undeniably peaceful, packing for the trip is not. Dometic, a company that specializes in outdoor recreation, has launched its Go collection, designed to make packing, stacking, and hitting the road faster and easier.

While the company says it errs on the side of outdoor capability, the products haven't always been easily packed in and packed out. They're often heavier than what you want in your backpack or what can be carried by two people. The new Go line is designed to be lightweight, durable, and easier to pack. Dometic says the idea behind the collection is to reduce the time you spend packing and preparing to go camping. Each item of the vehicle-based camp kit is designed to work together and fit in the trunk of a mid-sized SUV as well as on your back.

There's something for everyone. Enjoy the sun, get together around the Go Camp Table, and relax in the Go Compact Chairs while staying cool with something refreshing from the 35-liter powered cooler. Or as the day turns into night, stay cozy with the Go Camp Blanket while you stargaze. You can even chuck everything else you need to make the most of your trip in the Go Hard Storage 50-liter case without fear that it'll get damaged on a bumpy fire road.

There are plenty more products to choose from, so check out Dometic's Go collection to see what tickles your fancy.