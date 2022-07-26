Tackle Your Next Tailgate Party With Everything You Need From Amazon
Coolers, grills, folding tables and chairs, and portable speakers are all on sale.
You can do bare-bones tailgating, but there’s no doubt that packing a few quality products will enrich your experience. I sifted through coolers, grills, chairs, tables, speakers, and generators to find you the best sales on Amazon. Some of these deals are only active for a short time, so get them while you still can.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Lifewit Large 24-Can Insulated Soft Cooler for $16.39 (59 percent off)
- Igloo Marine Ultra Commercial Grade 72-Quart Cooler for $99.99 (39 percent off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 for $219.99 (27 percent off)
- Wen Super Quiet 2,000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $399.99 (17 percent off)
- Vanzon V40 Portable Wireless Speaker for $37.79 (70 percent off)
- Musgo Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 (30 percent off)
- MusiBaby Portable Wireless Speaker for $31.69 (21 percent off)
- Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.97 (20 percent off)
- Grovind Portable Camping Table with Storage Bag for $47.99 (20 percent off)
- Office Star Three-Piece Folding Bench and Table Set for $195.19 (15 percent off)
- Giantex Folding Bistro Set Outdoor Rocking Chairs for $179.99 (40 percent off)
- Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for $248.04 (10 percent off)
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill for $122.95 (18 percent off)
- Blackstone Tabletop Griddle for $159.99 (20 percent off)
Read More From The Garage
- Don’t miss this Apple, Garmin, and Suunto smartwatch sale
- Stay stylish and safe with these motorcycle jackets From RevZilla
- You know you've always wanted a sit-in wave runner with a steering wheel
- Here's how to turn your regular V8 Ford F-150 into a budget Raptor R
- Spending $80 on a Ram phone mount seems absurd, but so far it’s worth it
- What to do if your car is stolen