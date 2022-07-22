Don’t Miss This Apple, Garmin, and Suunto Smartwatch Sale on Amazon

While I personally love the mechanical nature of a traditional watch, I must admit that they're little more than jewelry at this point. I know, I know. That's tantamount to heresy for The Watch Zone, but it's true. They tell time, look beautiful, and the tick-tick-tick sound they produce is calming. To have a timepiece that's more capable, you need to trade in your mechanical Seiko for a smartwatch, and lucky for you, a host of our favorites are currently on sale. It's time to enter the 21st century. Get you some.