Timex and Garmin Jump Ahead of Prime Day with Can’t-Miss Sales

While it's not the typical day for The Watch Zone, Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale on two popular watch brands—Timex and Garmin—is too good to wait for Friday.

Timex is a brand I love, and one of the models I own is featured in this sale. They're unpretentious and work well, even when life throws the very-clumsy-and-rough-on-his-gear Jonathon Klein at them. Most right now are more than 30 percent off, which is too good to pass up.

And then there's Garmin. While most associate the brand with GPS devices and fish finders, it's a favorite of our pals at Task & Purpose as well as those who venture into the backcountry and climb Mount Everest. These rugged smartwatches are designed to take a hit and keep on ticking. They can also track GPS data, your heart rate, calories spent, and even the weather in certain models. This is a do-all, be-all watch, and these sales are just excellent.

So, what are you snagging before the onslaught of more deals hits next week?

Timex

Garmin

