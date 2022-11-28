The Very Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals From Amazon
Get deals, tell time.
Watches have become one of the quintessential EDCs for car folks. Just scroll through Instagram if you don't believe me. But traditional and smartwatches aren't the most inexpensive of items. That's why whenever there's a massive sale like Cyber Monday, you should take the opportunity to nab one with a steep discount. Where do you start? Good question, as I've rounded up the very best deals from Seiko, Casio, Garmin, Apple, Timex, and Citizen. Act fast, these won't last long.
Seiko
- Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph (54% off)
- Prospex 3rd Gen "Sumo" Diver's 200m Automatic Black Dial (18% off)
- Essentials Chrono SS Gray (47% off)
- SNE585 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 38.5mm (37% off)
- Seiko 5 Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel (12% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Green Dial (37% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Orange Dial (32% off)
Casio
- G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Grey (43% off)
- G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black (45% off)
- MRW200H-2BV Neo-Display Black Watch (40% off)
- Classic Core DW9052-1 (40% off)
- F-108WH-1ACF Big Square Digital Display Quartz (27% off)
- G-Shock GW6900-1 Tough Solar Sport (47% off)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch, Black (33% off)
Apple
- Apple Watch Series 8 (12% off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (8% off)
- Apple Watch Ultra (8% off)
Garmin
- Instinct (36% off)
- Instinct 2 (29% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar (10% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar with Wearable4U Black Earbuds Bundle (11% off)
- fenix 7 Sapphire Solar (12% off)
- Approach S10 (33% off)
Timex
- Expedition Scout Chronograph Tan/Green (25% off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph Green/Black (34% off)
- Expedition Scout 40 Green (32% off)
- Weekender XL 43mm (45% off)
- Expedition Scout 36mm (51% off)
- Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm (30% off)
Citizen
- Weekender Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Chronograph, Super Titanium (59% off)
- Blue Angels Eco-Drive Movement (32% off)
- CZ Smart 46mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch (25% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch Black Dial (32% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch Green Dial (26% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch Blue Dial (7% off)
- Eco-Drive Classic Calendrier Watch (30% off)
